People are trying to sell pints of 'listeria-free' Blue Bell Ice Cream on Craigslist for thousands of dollars

Blue Bell Ice Cream may be off the shelves for now thanks to a listeria outbreak that forced the brand to recall all of its products, but true fans know where to find pints of their favourite dessert.

Eater reports “people are taking to Craigslist to sell their old tubs of Blue Bell, which has been traced to three deaths and nearly a dozen illnesses.”

You didn’t think the tubs of ice cream are going for $US5.99, did you?

Some pints are listed for $US10,000. But if you end up sick, that’s on you.

If you’re looking for a deal and also looking to avoid listeria, just shell out $US500 for this half-eaten pint of Blue Bell.

Most of the sellers are hocking their treats in Texas. This guy in Austin is willing to trade you his ice cream for a truck or the tuition bill at his kid’s school.

And if you have an extra Corvette just lying around, you’re in luck.

