Buy Apple's First-Ever Trade Show Sign, Steve Wozniak's Toolbox

Among the wares on sale at an autograph auction in Stamford, CT this Thursday and Friday: A few historic pieces of Apple Computer (AAPL) memorabilia:



Apple Computer’s “first trade sign”: A 100″ x 22.5″ x 1.5″ wood-frame sign made of opaque white plexiglas, originally part of a light box. Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak used the sign at trade shows in 1976, and it was on display outside the company’s Cuptertino HQ for years. Obtained from Apple employee #114, M. Thomas Liggett, Jr., a facilities engineer, who was instructed to throw the sign out (twice!), and got permission to keep it. Estimated bid: $15,000 to $20,000.

Steve Wozniak’s blue steel toolbox: A 13″ x 5″ x 7″ aqua-blue tool toolbox with “STEVE WOZNIAK” in a yellow Dymo label. Also obtained by Liggett, who got it from Wozniak, who apparently didn’t want it. Estimated bid: $3,000 to $5,000.

