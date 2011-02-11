Buy And Hedge

Despite negative divergences in several indicators, the major markets are continuing their bullish trends. It is wise not to fight the trend, although, tight trail stops should be used while proceeding with caution. In addition, one may hedge by shorting names that broke major up trends and/or have been in distribution patterns that triggered. With that in mind, here is a long idea in Ceradyne, Inc. (CRDN) and a short for Con-Way, Inc. (CNW).



Chart 1: A bullish ascending triangle has been forming in CRDN, which will trigger if there is a daily close above 37 dollars. The 20-day Simple Moving Average has provided strong support for the uptrend, beginning in November. Currently, that moving average is directly below the price and may place upside pressure on the price, triggering a breakout of the pattern. Aggressive traders may anticipate the breakout and initiate a core position at current levels, thereby, increasing the r/r of the trade. Stops for the aggressive entry would be triggered on a close below the lower support line.



It is important to note that CRDN is a thin issue, therefore, be cognisant of prices and expect whipsaw. Trigger: daily close above $37. Target: $40 is the minimum expected price objective based on the pattern. Protective Stop: Confirmed move back below $37.



CNW is relatively weak versus the S&P 500. On February 7th, there was a strong sell-signal that was triggered by the simultaneous break of the 200-day sma and the neckline of a bearish head and shoulders pattern. Currently, there is an opportunity to short the retest, of the neckline and 200 day sma.



Chart 2: Illustrates the break of the uptrend in comparative relative strength of CNW versus SPY.

Chart 3: This daily chart of CNW highlights the recent sell-signal, which was triggered by a break of the neckline and violation of the 200 day sma. In addition, Volume, RSI and the OBV are used to support and confirm the bearish evidence. One may initiate a short position, at current levels, versus the 200 day and neckline. Target: $28. Protective Stop: confirmed move back above the neckline. Trail Stop: a minor downtrend line may be used, which could be drawn by connecting the head to the right shoulder and extending.

UPDATE:

LULU- http://www.businessinsider.com.au/lulu-cyou-higher-prices-near-term-2011-2 – $82 was the minimum expected price objective. As per my comments, I sold most of the position near $82 and will continuously trail a stop to each previous day’s low.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is not guaranteed. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell. This material is based upon information that I consider to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its completeness or accuracy. Assumptions, opinions and recommendations contained herein are subject to change without notice, and I am not obligated to update the information contained herein. I have positions in CNW, CRDN and SPY. This communication, including any attachments, is for the exclusive use of the intended recipient(s) and/or the intended recipient’s designees. Any use, retention or dissemination by a person other than the intended recipient is strictly prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient or designee, please notify the sender immediately by return e-mail and delete/destroy all copies of this communication.

