You Can Buy This Private Island For Only $1.7 Million

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of The Villa on Dunbar Rock

Earlier this week we showed you Li Galli, three gorgeous islands you can buy on the Amalfi Coast for the steep price of $263 million.If that price tag is a little high, we have just the place for you. The Villa on Dunbar Rock is on the market for just $1.7 million.

The Villa on Dunbar Rock is located in Honduras in the Caribbean Sea. Currently the villa is used as a dive resort. For about $2,000 per week, guests can rent out the home and scuba dive.

The villa has six bedrooms and six bathrooms

Talk about privacy

The interior decorating could definitely use some work

One of the bedrooms

But who wants to be inside when you have this view of the crystal clear Caribbean

There's the dock

...and this is what you'll see

