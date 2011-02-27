You Can Buy This Private Island For Only $1.7 Million

Photo: Courtesy of The Villa on Dunbar Rock

Earlier this week we showed you Li Galli, three gorgeous islands you can buy on the Amalfi Coast for the steep price of $263 million.If that price tag is a little high, we have just the place for you. The Villa on Dunbar Rock is on the market for just $1.7 million.



The Villa on Dunbar Rock is located in Honduras in the Caribbean Sea. Currently the villa is used as a dive resort. For about $2,000 per week, guests can rent out the home and scuba dive.

