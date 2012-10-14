HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Elegant Mansion Near Chicago For Just $4.2 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s Realty

An European-inspired home on the North Shore of Chicago is on sale for $4.2 million. The 10,000-square-foot home exudes elegance and is truly unlike any other mansion we’ve seen before.



The home, in Glencoe, has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.