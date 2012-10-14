HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Elegant Mansion Near Chicago For Just $4.2 Million

Meredith Galante
illinois $4.2 million mansion

Photo: Sotheby’s Realty

An European-inspired home on the North Shore of Chicago is on sale for $4.2 million. The 10,000-square-foot home exudes elegance and is truly unlike any other mansion we’ve seen before.

The home, in Glencoe, has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms.

The home was custom-built, and has a limestone exterior, and imported and domestic stone and wood inside.

The double-story entrance is truly grand.

The home has 25 rooms in total.

The home has three fireplaces.

The house receives a lot of natural light.

The kitchen has marble counter tops.

The house seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living.

The theatre has tiered seating.

The home is very open, giving it an airy feel. The house is selling at $420 per square foot.

The wet bar is a great place to entertain guests.

The walnut paneled library is very old school.

The guest bedroom has access to one of the six terraces.

The bathroom has a separate glass shower and tub.

This dressing room is a woman's dream.

The master bedroom is a huge suite.

The house has six terraces totaling more than 6,000 square feet of outdoor living space.

The home is between the ravine and Lake Michigan.

