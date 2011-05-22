Buy an Aircraft - Get a Lotus Super-car free!

It seems the rich are not immune to freebies either. What retailers in the industry have long known – that freebies attracts buyers to their products and also makes them try out new brands is something that luxury brands who are now having to face intense competition are slowly coming to terms with.

What else can explain Hawker Beechcrafts latest promotion that promises buyers who purchase an brand new HBC aircraft from May to June shall receive a Lotus sports car. Hawker customers will receive a Lotus Evora while Beechcraft King Air customers will receive a Lotus Elise.

Its not a bad deal at all for Beechcraft considering that a new aircraft would go into a few millions whereas a new Lotus would be less than a $100k. Lotus meanwhile stands to gain from the publicity. The alliance will also see the manufacturers working together on a number of unique initiatives. This strategic collaboration brings together two of Britain’s best-known performance brands, representing a combination of 140 years of innovation, performance and craftsmanship.

The tie-up will see HBC accompanying the Lotus Renault GP at a number of F1 Grand Prix events over the coming season, including appearances at races in Turkey, Monaco, Germany and Britain, to showcase its range of aircraft to key growth markets in private aviation. Hawker aircraft will be featured at local airports throughout the race weekends, while prospects and clients will be treated to exclusive events within the Lotus Renault paddock.



[The Rich Times]

