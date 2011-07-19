Buy Actress Blythe Danner's Beachfront Santa Monica Condo For $1.6 Million

Photo: Zillow

Although Blythe Danner carved a name for herself on the Broadway stage, she is probably best known as Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother and as Dina Byrnes — wife of Robert De Niro — in the “Meet the Parents” movies.While her daughter Gwyneth Paltrow prefers to live in the Big Apple with her husband and children, Blythe Danner’s primary residence has been in the Golden State since 2007.



Perhaps she’s considering moving back to New York; Blythe Danner’s condo was recently listed on the Santa Monica real estate market for $1,649,000.

According to the property listing, Danner picked up the ocean-side property in 2007 for $1,860,000.

She’s listing the two-bedroom condo at a loss, which makes sense given that median Santa Monica home values have dropped 5.1 per cent drop year-over-year.

Danner’s home is situated on Ocean Avenue across from the private beach held by prestigious, member’s-only The Beach Club.

The condo has sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean as well as Malibu’s Point Dume.

Although the condos were built in 1963, the exclusive building has undergone a complete remodel. Danner’s condo includes designer touches like an all-marble master bath with Jacuzzi tub.

The updated kitchen has marble counter-tops and back-splash as well.

The two-bedroom, two-bath home has 1,396 square feet of living space and features open living and dining areas that “flow together” and open up to a large balcony that overlooks the water.

Condo building amenities also include an ocean view pool and spa, outdoor barbecue and dining area, private gym and direct beach access.

This post originally appeared at Zillow.

