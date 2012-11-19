HOUSE OF THE DAY: A SoHo Penthouse With High Ceilings And Great Views For $8 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate
A SoHo penthouse on W. Houston Street in New York City is on sale for $7.995 million.The listing calls it the “Ultimate Penthouse.”
The apartment has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus 14-foot ceilings and views all the way north to the Chrysler Building.
The chef's kitchen has PoggenPohl cabinetry, a Sub Zero refrigerator, a Viking range, a Miele dishwasher, and a wine cooler.
