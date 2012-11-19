HOUSE OF THE DAY: A SoHo Penthouse With High Ceilings And Great Views For $8 Million

Meredith Galante
soho penthouse $7.75 million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

A SoHo penthouse on W. Houston Street in New York City is on sale for $7.995 million.The listing calls it the “Ultimate Penthouse.”

The apartment has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus 14-foot ceilings and views all the way north to the Chrysler Building.

Welcome to West Houston Street.

The monthly real estate taxes are $2,954.

We love how open the penthouse feels.

The dining room is huge by Manhattan standards.

The chef's kitchen has PoggenPohl cabinetry, a Sub Zero refrigerator, a Viking range, a Miele dishwasher, and a wine cooler.

The entire space is about 3,300 square feet.

The bathroom has a separate tub and shower.

The children's room has patio access.

The bathrooms are very sleek.

Prefer the suburbs?

DON'T MISS: This $12.8 Million New Jersey Home Has A Killer 'Entertainment Level' >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.