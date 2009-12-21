It's Time To Buy A Saab

Saab dealers are aggressively trying to sell off their inventories.



Yet the originally Swedish brand could be saved in the end.

The dutch firm Spyker has put a new offer on the table to acquire Saab from General Motors.

Spyker may have somehow assuaged GM’s concerns in regards to sensitive proprietary auto technology and the dutch firm’s financial ties with the shady Russian oligarch Alexander Antonov.

Also, even if the Saab brand is wound down, there’s probably some killer deals out there, especially for higher end models. Buyers surely have substantial bargaining power right now.

Deal Journal: Dealers are offering huge incentives to unload their inventory. North Shore Saab in Roslyn, NY, is offering average incentives of $9,000 to $13,000 per car. Today, a buyer can walk away with a 2009 convertible, previously worth $50,000, for $38,000.

…

Saab’s advertised incentives are more than three times as large as the average incentive on a U.S. car, which totaled $ 2,712 in November, according Edmunds.com

These may not be the closeout prices at Saab. It could take a while for the dust to settle – and prices to fall further. “You may want to wait a few more months,” says Desrosiers.

…

Of course, the major downside of buying a Saab is the uncertainty of its resale value and the ability to service it.

That means buyers may want to look to buy and hold a Saab for many years and should negotiate with the dealer for a long warranty. GM will likely stick with its promise to honour the Saab warranties.

