For $73,000, Own An Acre Of An Argentine Vineyard And Work The Land Yourself

For true wine lovers, wine tastings and exclusive bottles aren’t enough to satisfy a passion for vino.If you really want to bring your wine experience to another level, a vineyard in Argentina is selling three-acre plots at $73,000 an acre for the first two years to anyone willing to invest, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Hedi Mitchell.



After the first two years, costs drop to $3,000 an acre for annual farming fees.

Mitchell purchased her own three-acre plot at The Vines of Mendoza, and traveled down there to work with the rest of the owners; the trip included a 12-hour plane ride from New York to Buenos Aires, a 2-hour flight to Mendoza, and another hour of off-roading to the vineyard.

Co-op vineyards have existed in some form since France in 1895, and when you don’t have a fortune to start your own winery out in Napa Valley, this is a viable option.

On top of the annual fees at The Vines of Mendoza, the owner will spend about $12 per bottle on creating his or her own wine (at retail, it would sell for about $50 a bottle).

Mitchell wrote of her experience in The Wall Street Journal:

By the end of this typical Wednesday at the cooperative, we’re all a little tipsy and giving away more than a few secrets. Someone reveals that a bold-faced chef has recently purchased some acreage. There’s a running joke that the staff is publishing a fireman-style calendar, and glasses clink as we all agree to buy one. We’re eventually packed off to town with sacks of recently bottled Tempranillos. My friend and I hatch a plan to create a joint venture and buy one of the remaining plots, jesting that our grandchildren will someday drink those crooked Torrontes we planted earlier in the day. “You’ll be back,” says Mr. Evans, who reminds me that he came on a lark after John Kerry’s presidential campaign tanked, and never left. In my oaky, fruity, spicy haze, I know that I just might.

