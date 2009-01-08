Buy A Multimillion Dollar Mansion, Get A Free Bentley

We’re used to seeing developers offering gym memberships and concierge services to sweeten the deal for prospective homebuyers. But giving away a $200,000 car? That’s a pretty cool perk, and it’s exactly what Arizona homebuilder Five Star Development Group is offering to move two unsold multimillion-dollar mansions. Wonder what developers will start offering if the housing market gets worse?



AP: One property, dubbed the “Old-World European Villa,” measures more than 7,800 square feet and is priced at just under $5 million. The second one, named the “Tuscan Estate,” has five bedrooms, five and a half baths and measures around 7,500 square feet. It’s listed for just under $4 million.

To sweeten the deal, Five Star said Tuesday it is offering buyers for each of the homes a free 2009 Bentley Continental GT valued at around $200,000.

For buyers who don’t dig the Bentley, Five Star is offering either a 50-hour card good for rides on a NetJets aircraft or an annual one-month vacation stay at a New Port Beach Marriott hotel for life.

Should a buyer prefer to knock off $200,000 from the price of the homes, that’s another option, said Five Star spokesman Brendan Mann.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.