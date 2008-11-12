Buy A Laid-Off Wall Streeter A Drink!

Nobody needs a drink more than the recently laid off. In Time Out New York’s “Drinking Issue”, hitting the newsstands tomorrow, the magazine features various New Yorkers in need of both a drink and a job. There’s ex-blogger Moe Tkacik of Gawker in there, the deposed staffers of Radar Magazine, and of course some laid-off Wall Streeters. They’re looking for work, naturally, but in the meantime, a beer would help:



Jonathan Rohl, laid-off casualty-insurance broker

Dream job: “Hopefully this will result in my gaining Hollywood leading-man status, millions of dollars and a throng of adopted children. All joking aside, my passion is for running and endurance sports. I am a marathon runner and triathlete, and right now I am focused on training for the Boston Marathon and Ironman USA in Lake Placid in July. But I would like nothing more than to make my living in that arena, maybe something along the lines of a Nike or Adidas sales or product manager or working with pro athletes.”

To hire or sponsor Jonathan, e-mail [email protected].

James Maguire, laid-off floor trader with a specialist Wall Street firm

Dream job: “I’m an aspiring actor; I feel life’s too short. And you gotta do what you have to do. I feel like things happen for a reason. Acting’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a while. I was kind of stuck down there and it’s gotten so computerized that it took away a lot of positions and wasn’t what it used to be.”

Why here? “Yellow Hook is a neighbourhood bar that my friend owns. It’s relaxing, nothing crazy, you can just have a couple beers and not feel crushed.”

To hire James, e-mail [email protected].

Yellow Hook Grille, 7003 Third Ave at Ovington Ave, Bay Ridge, Brooklyn (718-238-1089)

Actually, this sample size of 2 is kind of telling isn’t it? Neither James nor Jonathan seem all that passionate about finance, and now they’re looking for jobs in another industry. We wish them luck in finding something new quickly, but perhaps this is a sign that there were too many people in this industry to begin with. Just a thought.

See Also:

Wall Street Desperation: Looking For Work With A Sandwich Board

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.