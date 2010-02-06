Buy A Google-Inspired Designer T-Shirt For Only $85!

The moment you’ve been waiting for is here: you can now buy a $300 designer scarf inspired by Google.



In 2009, Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America held a contest for fashion designers to produce clothing inspired by Google.

Today, the company announced that three of its favourite designs are now available at the Google Store.

The offerings include two $85 t-shirts and a $300 scarf in Google colours, which will be available “for a limited time”.

Scratch clothing retail off the rapidly dwindling list of things Google doesn’t do.

Bonus! Yahoo has a store, too. Check it: Yahoo: Out Of Search, Into Retail

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.