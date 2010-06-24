Buy A Groupon, Get A Grand Piano In The Mail

Daily deal giant Groupon just announced a fun new promotion: every day Groupon will send one of its customers a nice, but obscure gift.



The program, called G-oodies, has been in beta for some time now; among other gifts, Groupon has sent out a cat tree, a six-season set of Hercules: The Legendary Journey DVDs, and even the legendary slap chop. The promotion will culminate with one lucky Groupon customer receiving a grand piano.

Each of these gifts has fairly narrow appeal, and Groupon isn’t doing anything to ensure that its gifts go to people who can actually use them. The one piece of feedback the company has received so far: “Seriously?! What am I supposed to do with an autoharp?”

The goal, CEO Andrew Mason tells us, is to “pleasantly surprise our customers with something that leaves them thankful and conflicted.”

So if a grand piano mysteriously shows up on your doorstep, this is probably why.

