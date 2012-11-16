HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Majestic Beach Home In Southern California For $10 Million

Meredith Galante
dana point, california home $9.995 million

Photo: The Agency

A huge 8,000-square-foot home in Dana Point, Calif. is on sale for $9.995 million.The home looks majestic and glows from afar.

The house has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There’s also a bungalow on the property.

The listing tells a sweet love story: “Marion Thayer asked builder, Ronald Cook to help build a home on the cliffs of Dana Point. The result of a wonderful collaboration in 1959, Ron and Marion fell in love and were married in 1962.”

Welcome to Dana Point.

In the 2000s, the owners put a $3 million renovation into the home over the course of five years.

The foyer is double-height. The sweeping staircase makes a grand statement.

We love that this room is a triangle. What a fun place to get some work done.

The use of wood throughout the house is excellent.

The picture window incorporates indoor and outdoor living beautifully.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

From the second story, you can see down into the open dining area.

The family room is the perfect spot for big gatherings.

The waterfront location escalates this place's value.

It's so beautiful at sunset.

Head a little further north.

