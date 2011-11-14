Buy a Cup of Coffee, Get Two Free Flights

By Beverly Blair Harzog



If flying on Southwest Airlines is an option for you, it’s really as easy as buying a cup of coffee to get two free tickets. Right now, the Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card – 2 FREE FLIGHTS Limited Time Offeris available to new cardholders with excellent credit. This offer won’t be around much longer so don’t delay.

After your first purchase, you earn 50,000 bonus points, which equals $800 in Wanna Get Away fares that you can redeem for two free flights. You know what else I really like about this card? Your first two checked bags fly for free. That’s more than enough savings to pay for the $69 annual fee.

[Related Article: The Best Credit Cards in America – Airline Miles and Low Interest]

I’ve written a thorough review of this card for your reading pleasure, but here are a few of the highlights:

Rewards: You earn two points for each $1 spent on Southwest Airlines. Also, you earn two points for each $1 spent on Southwest Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partner purchases. In addition, you earn one point per $1 spent on all other purchases. You can redeem points for Southwest flights or for flights (including international) on over 50 major airlines. You can also redeem points for hotels, gift cards and more.

Now, the number of points you receive for a flight depends on the fare type, which is one of the following: Business Select, Anytime, and Wanna Get Away. For instance, you get twice as many points when you purchase a Business Select fare than when you buy a Wanna Get Away fare. The All-New Rapid Rewards program isn’t as complex as the old system, but you’ll still need to read the details to understand it.

Here’s a nice reward on top of the two free tickets: You get 3,000 bonus points on your account anniversary date, which is worth $50 toward a Wanna Get Away fare.

[Featured products: Compare rewards credit cards]

Rates and Fees: You get a 14.24 per cent variable APR on purchases. Balance transfers carry a 14.24 per cent variable APR and a 3 per cent transaction fee. For a limited time, you earn one point per $1 in balance transfers up to 10,000 points. Cash advances carry a 19.24 per cent variable APR and there’s a 3 per cent fee. Foreign transaction fees are 3 per cent.

At publishing time, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card – 2 FREE FLIGHTS Limited Time Offer is offered on Credit.com product pages and Credit.com may be compensated if our users apply for and ultimately sign up for the card. However, this relationship does not result in any preferential editorial treatment.

This story originally appeared on Credit.com









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.