Buy A Cheesy Motivational Poster And Save Your Job

You might think that with budgets tight, it’s not a good time to buy pointless motivational posters for your office, that people are just going to make fun of.



But you’re wrong! It’s actually a great time to buy them. Why?

An email came to us from the company “Successories” explaining why:

Hi Joseph,

Need a little extra job security? Maybe the well of cheesy office-related gifts for your boss and co-workers has run dry, and you’d like to do something a bit more impressive this year. Give your boss the most memorable gift that makes them think of you and see your name every day for years to come. Let me know if you’d like a sample or hi-res images- happy to help!

Remember the brand/store of motivational posters Successories? Well, they’re back with a whole new branch. It’s called DYI (Design Your Inspiration) and it’s a create-it-yourself branch. You pick a poster (wall or desk size) from dozens of their award-winning photographs and you can customise it with your own quote, personal message, company motto, or joke! It’s a perfect workplace gift- to stay ‘top of mind’ with your boss. It’s something your boss can hang, look at, and think of you every day! Check out the line here and let me know what you think http://dyi.successories.com/?s_cid=HomeFashAd1

Job security! It’s the perfect pitch for anxious workers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.