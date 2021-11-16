Button-eyed dolls are inspired by Tim Burton films

Souls of Beldam creates customizable button-eyed dolls.

Beth Gauntlett of Souls of Beldam creates custom button-eyed dolls inspired by Tim Burton films. Each doll is created with wire, stuffing, and polymer clay. They all come with signs of aging and are meant to resemble Victorian-era antiques. Each doll is packaged with an official certificate and a care guide.

