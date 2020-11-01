Buttigieg calls Trump Jr. 'so out of touch that you just don't care anymore' for saying coronavirus deaths are down to 'almost nothing'

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Pete Buttigieg

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg criticised Donald Trump Jr. for downplaying the coronavirus and dismissing the deaths of hundreds of Americans each day.

“This is what happens when you’re so out of touch that you just don’t care anymore,” Buttigieg said in response to Trump Jr.’s comment that coronavirus deaths are down to “almost nothing”on CNN’s “The Situation Room” on Friday. “I mean, tell that to the thousand families who are going to be grieving a loss today. Tell that to any of the Americans who are confronting what is literally the worst mass casualty event in this country since World War II.”

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. falsely minimized the deaths related to coronavirus.

“Why are they talking â€” why aren’t they talking about deaths? Oh, Oh! Because the numbers are almost nothing because we’ve gotten control of things and we understand how it works,”Trump Jr. said last week on Fox News.

His father, President Donald Trump, has similarly downplayed the severity of the pandemic and blamed the media for coverage of coronavirus, falsely claiming that the US is “rounding the turn” on coronavirus with “incredible” numbers.

Experts and data have shown a surge of coronavirus cases and deaths in the US. The US broke its single-day coronavirus case record last week with over 88,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, in addition to over 1,000 deaths. The country has recorded a total of 9 million cases and over 220,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Buttigieg noted that Trump Jr.’s comment “reveals just how fundamentally they don’t get it,” in reference to Trump’s campaign.

There is no defeating this virus while denying it. The president has proven incapable of leading our nation. pic.twitter.com/g1dEvamO5P — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 31, 2020

