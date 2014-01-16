Things Get Weird And Erotic In Butterfinger's Super Bowl Commercial Teaser

Bart Simpson has been Butterfinger’s mascot since 1988, but Nestle is not employing him for its new peanut butter cup product launch. Instead, Super Bowl viewers will see a sexual innuendo-laden ad in which “Mr. and Mrs. Buttercup” look for ways to spice up their marriage.

Butterfinger released a teaser for the upcoming commercial, meaning you can expect some of the same characters and the same type of humour. In it, Peanut Butter and his wife Chocolate are a swanky couple visiting the Edible Couples Counseling practice. Suggestive framed pictures of cherries and bananas hang on the wall, and the whole thing has a pseudo-70s vibe.

Peanut Butter wishes he were not there among crusty old couples like Fish and Chips, but Chocolate picks up an issue of “Exotic Snacking” with the headline “Are You Try-Curious?” and things start to get steamy:

The ad agency Dailey produced the ad, which is for Butterfinger’s first new product in five years.

“You need to open up as much awareness (for a new product) and what better way to do that than with a Super Bowl ad,” Jeremy Vandervoet, Butterfinger brand manager, told the Associated Press.

Butterfinger will release the final ad for its peanut butter cups during Super Bowl XLVIII on Feb. 2, and will promote it with the Twitter trending topic #CupTherapy.

No word on whether Cheese and Crackers will make a cameo with their giant salami in the final product:

It’s safe to say kids aren’t the target audience of this campaign.

