How To Supercharge Your Coffee To Give You Even More Energy In The Morning

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> The old world tradition of adding butter to coffee has recently re-emerged as a performance enhancer embraced by the likes of Bulletproof Executive founder Dave Asprey and holistic health guru Andrew Weil. Weil asserts that the often demonized saturated fat poses no risk for increased heart disease and may actually help "stimulate the body's fat-burning potential" in addition to boosting creativity and productivity. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis.

