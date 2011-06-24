As a follow up to my article 10 Time Saving Menu Bar Applications for the Mac, this video covers Butler, one of my favourite menu bar applications. Produced by ManyTricks.com, Butler can help you quickly launch applications, websites, and other items on your Mac. It also includes a web search feature, a clipboard manager, a hot key launcher, and much more.



After you watch the video, if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask.

Via Butler: The Ultimate Time Saving App for Mac on mac-how-to.wonderhowto.com.



