Legendary Golf Coach Says Tiger Woods Should Stop Hiring Coaches

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Butch Harmon is not going to be watching Tiger Woods swing up close again anytime soon.

Tiger Woods announced this week that he has cut ties with swing coach Sean Foley and that there is no timetable for hiring a replacement. However, one of Tiger’s former coaches says the 14-time Majors champion is better off without one.

Legendary coach Butch Harmon, who worked with Woods for a decade and has coached many of the other top golfers in the game, spoke with GolfChannel.com about the possibility of reuniting with Woods.

He was emphatic that there would not be a reunion and he doubts Woods would even ask.

But Harmon took it a step further and said Woods doesn’t need a golf coach because he’s “the greatest player that ever lived” and he just needs to go to the range.

Harmon’s son Claude Harmon III, who is also a coach, also joked with GolfChannel.com saying, “I know I’m not getting a phone call (from Woods).”

The younger Harmon did mention Chuck Cook, who coaches Jason Dufner, as a logical candidate to be Woods’ next coach, noting that both have ties to TrackMan, a golf technology company that builds devices for club and ball flight data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.