Busy Week Coming For The Economy -- Here's What To Look For

The key report for the week will be the November employment report to be released on Friday, Dec 3rd. Other key reports include the Case-Shiller home price index on Tuesday, the ISM manufacturing index on Wednesday, and the ISM non-manufacturing (service) index on Friday.

—– Monday, Nov 29th —–

10:30 AM: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for November. The Texas survey showed a slight expansion last month (at 6.9), and is expected to show expansion again in November. This is the last of the regional surveys for November, and with the exception of the NY Fed (Empire State) survey, all showed improvement in November.

