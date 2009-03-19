Busy Roubini Still Has Time For Parties

Even with everything he’s got going on — CNBC, flying to Davos, running RGE Monitor, being an NYU prof — Nouriel Roubini manages to make time for his parties.



That’s the gist of the latest Roubini profile at Portfolio.com:

It’s Saturday night. A stream of young fashionistas and other assorted Manhattan scenesters pours into a fashionable Tribeca building. They’re all headed for the loft of a middle-aged economist—a man whose name would hardly have registered with anyone but the most obsessive CNBC watcher a few years ago. A doorman on duty surveys the scene and rolls his eyes. “Another Roubini party,” he mutters.

Of course, much of this came out after Gawker taunted Roubini’s partying ways late last summer, suggesting that it wasn’t in keeping with his dour image. So the news, really, is that he’s kept it up, even as his star (and fortune) has risen dramatically.

Cool Dr. Doom also an avid user of Facebook, as demonstrated by this odd anecdote:

Among Roubini’s Facebook friends is Sarah Austin, a pretty blond who is featured in a black minidress on the website she runs, Pop17.com, which posts interviews with internet “personalities.” Austin says she received an unsolicited email from Roubini last fall—complete with links to articles about himself—praising her site and inviting her to a party. She has yet to take him up on the invitation, but the two are now regular correspondents. She assumes he approached her because he wanted to be written up on her website—­and also because, she says, “I fit the criteria for his loft parties. There are a lot of women.”

To be honest, we think Roubini’s got life pretty well figured out. Once the downturn ends, he won’t be the hip prof with all the attendant “perks”. Might as well party it up while his hair is still jet black and his predictions are still on the money. And when it’s all over, he’ll have his long stock portfolio to make up for the loss of speaking fees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.