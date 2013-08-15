Bustle Wants To Pay Its Writers $US100 Per Day

According to a job posting that has since been deleted, Bustle.com is looking for writers who are paid $US100 per day and write four to six posts per day.

As Elizabeth Spiers writes on Flavorwire, that adds up to about $US24,000 per year for a writer working full time, five days per week. You can read a cached version of the job posting here. Spiers isn’t a fan of that low pay. And she has a point. It sounds like Bustle is asking for a lot of work for very little pay, with the promise of exposure.

On the other hand, this kind of pay scale has become the norm for new media sites like Bustle.

Bustle launched yesterday as a news site geared toward women. It was founded by Bryan Goldberg, the guy who started sports news site Bleacher Report, and the company has $US6.5 million in funding.

Goldberg told Business Insider in an email that Bustle has 10 full-time staff members, mostly editors, managers, and engineers that get paid regular salaries with benefits. They also get a stake in the company.

Goldberg stirred up a big controversy yesterday in a post on PandoDaily. He implied that Bustle was the first site of its kind, one specifically geared toward women. The comments section blew up with people picking apart Goldberg’s plan, and his post has since been updated with mentions of other women-centric content sites like Jezebel and Refinery29.

