BUSTED: Tim Cook Caught Looking Like A Dork

Here’s one of four awesome photos of Apple CEO Tim Cook from his college days at Auburn.
To see the others, head over to The War Eagle Reader which has all the photos. (Via 9 to 5 Mac.)
This photo is from 1982. For a bit of context on how different Cook was from Steve Jobs when they were younger, scroll down to see Jobs in 1983.
Photo: The War Eagle Reader
Here’s Jobs, a year later…
Photo: Andy Hertzfield
