BUSTED: The Economist Photoshops Obama To Make Him Look More Depressed And Alone

It’s just not quite the same for a president to be glancing down at the water while chatting with others on the beach as it is for the president to be solemn and depressed and alone while contemplating oil-soaked sand.



But the Economist didn’t have a picture of the latter. So they made one:

Et tu, Economist?

Photo: New York Times

The change was discovered by Jeremy Peters of the New York Times >

And don’t miss the 10 biggest Photoshop frauds of all time >

