BUSTED: The Congressman With Cash In His Freezer

William Jefferson is the former Congressman currently on trial for corruption — you know, one of those sacrificial lambs the government tosses out every once in a while to keep the public sated.



His main crime (probably) was being incredibly unsophisticated. TPMMuckraker has some great pictures of the cold hard cash he kept in his freezer.

This second one is even more incriminating, because it shows that not only does he keep cash in the fridge, but he eats tofu ice cream and veggie burgers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.