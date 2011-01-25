BUSTED: Texas Was The #1 Stimulus Moocher

Photo: ap

If you’re a reader, you know that the supposed fiscal health of Texas is a huge myth, but just to emphasise the point a bit more, a new study finds that more than any other state Texas relied on Federal stimulus money to balance its budget.According to the National Congress Of State Legislatures, 97% of the state’s budget shortfall was plugged using stimulus funds — more than any other state.



Of course, there’s a reason you don’t hear about this… Texas doesn’t fit into the theme of big, bloated blue states running into trouble. So the story is just ignored.

