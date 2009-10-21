BUSTED: Sports Illustrated Caught Trying To Game Digg





Sports Illustrated‘s Ben Kaplan wanted to get on Digg–and he did! Probably just not how he wanted.A letter from Kaplan to a Digg user wound up as a popular story on Digg. Why? Because in it, he offered to trade some Sports Illustrated memorabilia in exchange for some Diggs.

Diggers do not like it when people try to game Digg.

Click on either image for a bigger version of the letter.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ade1efb000000000057cbe2/image.jpg" link="http://img10.imageshack.us/img10/7497/sicansuckit.png" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ade1f3d000000000099ce60/image.jpg" link="http://img10.imageshack.us/img10/7497/sicansuckit.png" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]



