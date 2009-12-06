BUSTED: Senator Max Baucus Caught Nominating His Mistress To US Attorney

We’re guessing the Baucus Plan is toast now.



AP: Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus was romantically involved with his current girlfriend when he recommended her for U.S. attorney, a spokesman said.

The Montana Democrat and his former state office director Melodee Hanes began their relationship in the summer of 2008, after Baucus separated from his wife, Ty Matsdorf told The Associated Press late Friday.

Baucus nominated Hanes for the U.S. attorney post in Montana in March. But she later withdrew, saying she had been presented with other opportunities she couldn’t pass up.

The Senate leader who’s lately been a major proponent of Democratic health care legislation had submitted six names to a third-party reviewer, who whittled those to Hanes and two others. Matsdorf said the senator sent the three names to the White House with no ranking.

“Senator Baucus recommended each of the three candidates based solely on qualifications, and merit, knowing whichever one the White House selected would serve Montana well,” Matsdorf said.

The spokesman said Baucus and Hanes decided during the nomination process that she should withdraw her name because the couple wanted to live together in Washington, which they later did.

Hanes started working for Baucus in 2002 and was his state director before leaving his office earlier this year for a position in the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Mel is supremely qualified and she got to her current position based solely on her merit,” Matsdorf said.

Baucus was elected to the Montana House in 1973 and to the U.S. House in 1974 and 1976. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1978 at age 36, and is up for re-election in 2014.

He has played increasingly visible roles in Congress, sometimes willing to buck his Democratic Party on certain issues. He recognises the state that sent him to the Senate for five terms is fundamentally conservative and its voters want someone willing to base votes on more than party lines.

Baucus and his ex-wife Wanda announced last April that they planned to divorce after 25 years of marriage, ending speculation that they had been separated since last year.

In a joint statement, they said they said they have “parted ways amicably and with mutual respect.”

Before the April announcement, Baucus said the couple had some “differences” in the marriage, which was his second.

President Barack Obama eventually nominated Helena attorney Michael Cotter for the job, which includes supervising prosecutors of all federal crimes committed in Montana and the state’s seven Indian reservations. Cotter is awaiting confirmation.

Most recently Baucus has been at the centre of a bipartisan effort to move sweeping health care legislation through the Senate with a bill aimed at meeting Obama’s goal of overhauling the nation’s health care system.

The Democrat has also been in the middle of other congressional battles: He played a key role in 2003 legislation adding a prescription-drug benefit to the Medicare program and enactment of President George W. Bush’s tax cuts in 2001.

Baucus also has secured millions in federal funding for highways and billions in disaster aid for drought-plagued farmers and ranchers.

