BUSTED: Sarah Palin Caught Scribbling Speech Notes On Her Hand

You can stop making fun of Barack Obama for his dependence on a teleprompter. Sarah Palin — the biggest hero of the right — was caught by AP photographers with cliff notes on her hand.



See on her left hand there?

Maybe not. That’s OK. HuffPo zoomed in and cropped it closer:

We can read the top word, energy, pretty clearly.

We also see the word “tax” in there.

We’re not sure what the other ones are. Any thoughts?

And if you’re still not convinced. Mediaite has the video of her looking down at her hand during a Q&A. Watch around the :50 mark, and you’ll see it’s pretty clear.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.