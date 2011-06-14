Microsoft Fan Wants To Shame Carriers Into At Least TRYING To Sell Windows Phones

Photo: Seal Beach AT&T via Flickr

Cellular companies are doing a terrible job selling Windows Phones, and one fan has had enough.Robert McLaws has created a Web site, Windows Phone Tattletale, to let users vent about their experiences trying to buy a Windows Phone.



As McLaws tells WinRumors, he was frustrated last fall when he went into an AT&T store shortly after the Windows Phone launch and nobody there knew anything about the platform. They only had one working phone on display.

A few months after that, he went into a Verizon store to try and find out about the upcoming HTC Trophy, but the salesman kept trying to sell him an Android phone instead.

He got really angry when AT&T Mobility chief Ralph De La Vega told AllThingsD in an interview that Windows Phones haven’t sold as well as the carrier expected.

So he built the site to expose what a shoddy job the carriers are doing. Users can post reviews and McLaws will tweet each one he gets.

So far, the site only has a handful of stores on it, mostly on the East Coast and Canada, but you can sign up to add your own.

