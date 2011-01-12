BUSTED: Mayor Bloomberg's Private Jet Seen In Bermuda Before The Snowpocalypse

Well this certainly starts to explain more of the disastrous NYC response to last December’s great Christmas blizzard.



The NYT tracked down residents of Bermuda who confirmed having seen Mayor Bloomberg’s personal aircraft there.

Until now the Mayor had denied to answer where he was from the morning of the 24th until the evening of the 26th, as the storm approached.

Apparently the weather was beautiful.

Presumably they’ll do better for today’s snowpocalypse >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.