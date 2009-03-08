BUSTED: Mark Zuckerberg's Secret Twitter Account Blows Up

Last summer, way before the idea of Facebook trying to buy Twitter came to light, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg signed up for a Twitter account, which he used to send five private messages and nothing public.

Now he’s back — maybe! — under a new name. Last night, VentureBeat’s Eric Eldon reported that Zuckerberg has been tweeting publicly under the nickname @finkd, which he’s used to send 16 tweets.

Eldon’s report blew Zuckerberg’s cover wide open. Eldon says he was Mark’s 45th follower last night. I was no. 65. Now he has 600.

So unless Mark suddenly has plans to start tweeting in public — which would actually be really interesting — it’s possible this account will get abandoned like the last one. (We, at least, hope he turned off Twitter’s email alerts.)

Is it really Mark? We don’t know. But it looks like it could be: He’s following many of the same people as Mark’s first Twitter account, including pal/former Facebook CTO Adam D’Angelo, Facebook engineer Charles Cheever, Facebook Connect exec Dave Morin, and Facebook designer/former Macster/Napster dude Aaron Sittig. He’s also following Facebook PR rep Brandee Barker and LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman.

Update: Mark says it’s him. Though of course there’s no way of verifying that. We’ve asked Facebook to be sure.

