BUSTED: Lieberman Caught Flip-Flopping On Medicare Buy-In

Harry Reid caved to Joe Lieberman last night night, and dropped from healthcare reform a scheme that would allow private individuals the opportunity to buy into Medicare.



Barack Obama told Reid to cut a deal with the former, but estranged, democratic Veep candidate at all costs.

Why did Joe Lieberman decided to cause trouble? Probably because he hates his old friends. After all, just three months ago, he favoured the Medicare buy-in. And it’s on video. (Via Memeorandum and WhoRunsGov)



