BUSTED: Judge Who Lifted Drilling Moratorium Recently Owned Drilling Stocks

Great story here from Kate Hubbard at Mother Jones regarding the judge in Louisiana who overturned Obama’s drilling moratorium.



According to the most recently available financial disclosure form for District Court Judge Martin Feldman, he had holdings of up to $15,000 in Transocean in 2008. He has also recently owned stock in offshore drilling or oilfield service providers Halliburton, Prospect Energy, Hercules Offshore, Parker Drilling Co., and ATP Oil & Gas. Feldman was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

The latest financial disclosures are not yet out reports Hubbarrd.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.