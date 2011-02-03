BUSTED! iPad 2 Spotted At "The Daily" Launch Event

It’s not the same as losing an iPhone prototype at a bar, but someone apparently got busted using an unreleased iPad 2 at today’s News Corp./Apple press conference!



“A Reuters eyewitness saw what appeared to be a working model of the next iPad with a front-facing camera at the top edge of the glass screen,” Reuters’ Jennifer Saba and Gabriel Madway report.

“A source with knowledge of the device confirmed its existence, adding that the final release model could have other features.”

We expect Apple to announce the new iPad within the next month or so.

Still, whoops!

