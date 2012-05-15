BUSTED: Hypocritical Peter Thiel Demands You Have A College Education To Work At His New Hedge Fund

Photo: www.acceleratingfuture.com
Technology investor and hedge funder Peter Thiel is famous for encouraging kids to not go to college and instead jump feet first into the job market/entrepreneur scene.Butt Matt Yglesias found something funny in a job listing for his new global macro hedge fund.
Note the part highlighted in red below.
Investment Analyst (w/ 2-3 years post-college experience); engineering background a plus
Start-up global macro hedge fund incubated by Peter Thiel’s Thiel Capital – San Francisco Bay Area
Job Description
Investment analyst with primary responsibilities to:
- Investigate economic hypotheses that lead to conclusions that are fundamentally correct but missed by most of the world
- Develop predictive models to drive investment decisions based on economic fundamentals, supply and demand, and money flows across global markets, including currencies, bonds, stocks, and commodities
- Source, manipulate, and analyse large datasets with the intent to conduct bias-free back-testing and scenario analyses
- Contribute ideas, analysis, and commentary to monthly economic / investment papers
Desired Skills & Experience
Ideal candidate would have:
- Entrepreneurial mindset with desire to help grow a new investment management
- High GPA from top-tier university; preferably in computer science, mathematics, statistics, econometrics, physics, engineering or other highly quantitative
- Two-to-three years’ experience in consulting / banking / macroeconomic research
- Demonstrably extraordinary analytic and problem solving abilities coupled with innate curiosity, rigorous logical thinking, and an open-mind
- Exceptional modelling skills; quantitative language skills a plus (e.g., Matlab, Sas, or R)
- Powerful work ethic, resourceful, highly organised, clear communication, with exacting attention to detail
- Basic familiarity with economics / finance helpful but not required
Company Description
The fund is a new global-macro hedge fund incubated inside Peter Thiel’s Clarium/Thiel Capital universe, located in the Presidio of San Francisco. We seek to understand the long-term dynamics that drive the world’s economies and markets in order to identify both opportunistic and systemic market inefficiencies. Our goal is to assemble a stable of strategies to which our investors’ capital should be deployed. Following a hypothesis-driven approach, we look globally across markets and instruments.
