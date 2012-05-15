BUSTED: Hypocritical Peter Thiel Demands You Have A College Education To Work At His New Hedge Fund

Photo: www.acceleratingfuture.com

Technology investor and hedge funder Peter Thiel is famous for encouraging kids to not go to college and instead jump feet first into the job market/entrepreneur scene.Butt Matt Yglesias found something funny in a job listing for his new global macro hedge fund.



Note the part highlighted in red below.

Investment Analyst (w/ 2-3 years post-college experience); engineering background a plus

Start-up global macro hedge fund incubated by Peter Thiel’s Thiel Capital – San Francisco Bay Area

Job Description

Investment analyst with primary responsibilities to:

Investigate economic hypotheses that lead to conclusions that are fundamentally correct but missed by most of the world

Develop predictive models to drive investment decisions based on economic fundamentals, supply and demand, and money flows across global markets, including currencies, bonds, stocks, and commodities

Source, manipulate, and analyse large datasets with the intent to conduct bias-free back-testing and scenario analyses

Contribute ideas, analysis, and commentary to monthly economic / investment papers

Desired Skills & Experience

Ideal candidate would have:

Entrepreneurial mindset with desire to help grow a new investment management

High GPA from top-tier university; preferably in computer science, mathematics, statistics, econometrics, physics, engineering or other highly quantitative

Two-to-three years’ experience in consulting / banking / macroeconomic research

Demonstrably extraordinary analytic and problem solving abilities coupled with innate curiosity, rigorous logical thinking, and an open-mind

Exceptional modelling skills; quantitative language skills a plus (e.g., Matlab, Sas, or R)

Powerful work ethic, resourceful, highly organised, clear communication, with exacting attention to detail

Basic familiarity with economics / finance helpful but not required

Company Description

The fund is a new global-macro hedge fund incubated inside Peter Thiel’s Clarium/Thiel Capital universe, located in the Presidio of San Francisco. We seek to understand the long-term dynamics that drive the world’s economies and markets in order to identify both opportunistic and systemic market inefficiencies. Our goal is to assemble a stable of strategies to which our investors’ capital should be deployed. Following a hypothesis-driven approach, we look globally across markets and instruments.

