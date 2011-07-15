Don't Cross Your Eyes They'll Stay That Way And 75 Other Health Myths Busted

Your mother always told you not to cross your eyes, eventually, they would stay that way. But mums aren’t always correct, so go ahead, cross away.



Doctors Rachel Vreeland and Aaron Carroll researched this, along with 75 other heath myths for their book Don’t Cross Your Eyes They’ll Get Stuck That Way And 75 Other Health Myths Debunked.

Vreeland and Carroll give Louisville’s Courier-Journal a quick look into their book that explores the common cold, the best way to help your wounds heal, and exercises to debunk some crazy myths that everyone seems to believe.

This book is a sequel to Vreeland and Carroll’s Don’t Swallow Your Gum!

