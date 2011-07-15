Don't Cross Your Eyes They'll Stay That Way And 75 Other Health Myths Busted

cross eyes

Your mother always told you not to cross your eyes, eventually, they would stay that way. But mums aren’t always correct, so go ahead, cross away.

Doctors Rachel Vreeland and Aaron Carroll researched this, along with 75 other heath myths for their book Don’t Cross Your Eyes They’ll Get Stuck That Way And 75 Other Health Myths Debunked.

Vreeland and Carroll give Louisville’s Courier-Journal a quick look into their book that explores the common cold, the best way to help your wounds heal, and exercises to debunk some crazy myths that everyone seems to believe.

This book is a sequel to Vreeland and Carroll’s Don’t Swallow Your Gum!

Hydrogen peroxide helps heal wounds more quickly

MYTH

Vreeland says using hydrogen peroxide on wounds can actually make you have a harder time healing the wound.

Source: Don't Cross Your Eyes They'll Get Stuck That Way

If you don't stretch before exercising you'll get an injury

MYTH

Evidence shows stretching before exercise doesn't necessarily prevent injury or soreness.

Source: Don't Cross Your Eyes They'll Get Stuck That Way

Bathroom door handles are the dirtiest thing in the bathroom

MYTH

Faucets and sinks are generally dirtier than door handles. And avoid putting anything down on the bathroom floor, another super dirty spot.

Source: Don't Cross Your Eyes They'll Get Stuck That Way

Being out in the cold weather will cause you to catch a cold

MYTH

Dressing warm for cold temperatures won't prevent you from getting a cold. And, if you go outside under dressed for the cold, it won't make you sick.

Source: Don't Cross Your Eyes They'll Get Stuck That Way

Don't cross your eyes, they'll stay that way

MYTH

Cross away, there is no reason that your eyes will stay crossed.

Source: Don't Cross Your Eyes They'll Get Stuck That Way

Take vitamin C to cure your cold

MYTH

There actually is no cure for the common cold. Vreeland and Carroll haven't studied chicken soup enough to really tell, but they said the zinc in the soup could possibly ease symptoms of a cold and shave a day off.

But as for vitamin C and echinacea, forget it, they won't make you better.

Source: Don't Cross Your Eyes They'll Get Stuck That Way

Cancer cannot be prevented

MYTH

Being a non-smoker, limiting your time in the sun, and limiting exposure to radiation are serious cancer prevention methods. The new HPV vaccination for young people is also a preventative measure.

Source: Don't Cross Your Eyes They'll Get Stuck That Way

Air dryers in bathrooms are more sanitary

MYTH

Paper towels are just as sanitary, and in fact, they tend to do a better job.

Source: Don't Cross Your Eyes They'll Get Stuck That Way

Doing sit-ups and crunches will give you rocking six pack abs

MYTH

Sit-ups won't take belly fat away. The flattening of your abs will come from your overall exercise and energy expenditure.

Source: Don't Cross Your Eyes They'll Get Stuck That Way

