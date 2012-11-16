BUSTED: Hamas Tweeted Months-Old Picture From Rebel Attack In Syria

Hamas and Israel engaged in a profound social media battle after Israel’s Gaza strike yesterday, and it looks like Hamas used to occasion to spread a little disinformation.



Amid its tweets about the Israeli strikes, Alqassam Brigades tweeted at least one photo showing Syrian casualties and not injuries on the ground in Gaza. The following photo was originally posted to Syrians & Friends Facebook page in October.

Thanks to BI reader David @dschorrnyc for the tip.

Alqassam Brigades tweet Wednesday evening

Photo: Alqassam Brigades via Twitter

Syrians & Friends Paris October 25 photo

Photo: Friends of Syrians via Facebook

Alqassam Brigades tweet stream

Photo: Alqassam Brigades via Twitter

