BUSTED: Google Chairman Eric Schmidt Caught Using A BlackBerry

Funny picture from BlackBerry obsessed Crackberry.com. One of its readers passed along this blurry photo which shows Eric Schmidt using a BlackBerry to take a photo in Indonesia.
We spotted Schmidt using a BlackBerry in 2009 at Sun Valley, but we thought he switched to an Android phone more recently. Maybe he’s hooked on the BlackBerry and went back?
Photo: Crackberry.com
