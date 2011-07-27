BUSTED: Google Chairman Eric Schmidt Caught Using A BlackBerry

Funny picture from BlackBerry obsessed Crackberry.com. One of its readers passed along this blurry photo which shows Eric Schmidt using a BlackBerry to take a photo in Indonesia.



We spotted Schmidt using a BlackBerry in 2009 at Sun Valley, but we thought he switched to an Android phone more recently. Maybe he’s hooked on the BlackBerry and went back?

Photo: Crackberry.com

