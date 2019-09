Here’s an awesome video of Glenn Beck as a youngster via E&P and Salon. Beck started off as a morning Zoo dude. As far as old and embarrassing videos go, this one is pretty tame. It could be worse. Like, he could be having a meltdown screaming, “Let’s do it live!” We like this video as a snapshot of a bygone era when zoo crews ran the airwaves.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.