BUSTED: French Bank Showed Parody Hitler Video To Motivate Top Employees

A slightly embarrassing incident for French bank BNP Paribas.



According to France24, the bank made a version of the famous “Downfall” parody, where Hitler is shown reacting to a series of modern day setbacks (his mortgage is underwater, his iPhone antenna doesn’t work, etc.).

In BNP’s case, Hitler was reportedly depicted as a Deutsche Bank exec learning that BNP had edged past it in the foreign exchange market.

We won’t fault BNP much. They’re frequently fairly funny, though some employees were reportedly offended.

As an example, here’s one form 2009, of Hitler learning there’s no camera in the iPod Touch.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via Katie Martin)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.