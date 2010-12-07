BUSTED: European Commission Covered Up Report That Exonerated Hedge Funds In Sovereign Debt Crisis

Photo: www.cr.nps.gov

Well, gee, maybe the sovereign debt crisis in Europe is real after all, and not merely an artifact of speculators.Remember back in the spring during the first sovereign debt flare-up there was all sorts of talk about the “wolfpack.”



Anyway, the wolfpack is a myth, only the European Commission doesn’t want to acknowledge that.

The Telegraph reports that it has seen a report, originally commissioned in March, that shows hedge funds/CDS traders had no real impact on the debt crisis in Greece. But, due to political expedience — because obviously if the report were released the only thing to conclude would be that the crisis was real — the report was never released.

(Via @vincefernando)

