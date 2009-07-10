BUSTED! Eric Schmidt Caught Using A BlackBerry

At Allen & Co.’s media summit in Sun Valley, AP photographer Nati Harnik took a meta photo of Google (GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt taking pictures of reporters gathered outside the Sun Valley Inn.

Not in the AP’s caption: Google’s CEO is — gasp! — using a Research In Motion (RIMM) BlackBerry to take the photo, not a Google Android-based device.

How is Android supposed to conquer the world if Google’s boss is still a CrackBerry addict? Is he borrowing Bill Gates’ phone to take photos?

More photos of moguls in Sun Valley here →

(Disclosure: Allen & Co. is an investor in The Business Insider.)

