BUSTED: BP Photoshops Sloppy, Fake Photo Of Crisis Command centre

An unassuming photo of the three men at the Unified Command centre has become yet another stumbling block. Turns out BP photoshopped the image. Badly.
AMERICAblog looked closely at this photo:
But what’s this?
And this?
So what on earth was BP thinking? AMERICAblog suggests — based on new images released by BP — BP changed the image because some of the screens were blank in the original, which might look bad in the heats of the oil spill crisis. See the full investigation here –>
See also: Uncovered BP Document Brags Of Cheap Production Costs, High Offshore Growth
