BUSTED: Banker Caught Looking At Nude Girl While Colleague Is Talking Interest Rates On TV

If your colleague is behind you talking about the Reserve Bank of Australia’s shock decision not to raise rates, don’t go browsing nude pics, like the guy at Macquarie bank did just this morning. The best part comes right around the :32 mark, after the guy realises he’s been busted.

Update: According to The Australian, Macquarie is angry and is investigating. Also important: the woman in the picture is supermodel Miranda Kerr, according to the report.

