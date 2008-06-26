Busted Hathaway Ex Follieri Blames Positive Drug Test on "Sinus Infection"

Things aren’t going well for financier Rafaello Follieri.



Yesterday, Anne Hathaway’s ex was arrested for defrauding the Catholic church and tested positive for opiates. He was hauled off to court where prosecutors argued that he should be deported and put him under house arrest. But instead of going home, he was taken to the hospital for a sinus infection, which his rep says was also why he tested positive for opiates.

People:

Anne Hathaway‘s ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri was hospitalized for a severe sinus infection following his New York court appearance on fraud and money laundering charges, his rep tells PEOPLE.

“He had an episode in the courtroom which lead to him being transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation,” rep Melanie A. Bonvicino says.

The Italian businessman, 29, is in stable condition and undergoing treatment…

According to his rep, Follieri has had “a sinus infection for the past three weeks. In the courtroom they said that he had tested positive for opiates, and it’s not the case. He was on a prescription and cough medicine from his doctors that contained codeine before retiring to bed that night. Therefore that is what his doctors told me caused his urine test to be positive.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.